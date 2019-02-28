Ducks' Sam Steel: Bussed back to San Diego
Steel was returned to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Anaheim has plugged its 2016 first-round (30th overall) pick into the lineup for 14 games this season, with Steel tacking on a goal and two power-play helpers over that span. The 21-year-old heading back to the AHL suggests that captain Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) will be ready to rock against the Golden Knights on Friday, but check back for official confirmation on that item.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...