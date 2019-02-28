Steel was returned to AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Anaheim has plugged its 2016 first-round (30th overall) pick into the lineup for 14 games this season, with Steel tacking on a goal and two power-play helpers over that span. The 21-year-old heading back to the AHL suggests that captain Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) will be ready to rock against the Golden Knights on Friday, but check back for official confirmation on that item.