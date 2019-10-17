Ducks' Sam Steel: Collects assist
Steel notched a power-play assist and won 8 of 9 faceoffs in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Steel has been limited to just three games after battling an upper-body injury. The assist is his first point of the season. The 21-year-old is centering the third line, but the Ducks will be expecting him to take a step forward in his development this year.
