Steel notched a power-play assist and won 8 of 9 faceoffs in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Steel has been limited to just three games after battling an upper-body injury. The assist is his first point of the season. The 21-year-old is centering the third line, but the Ducks will be expecting him to take a step forward in his development this year.

