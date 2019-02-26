Ducks' Sam Steel: Demoted to AHL
Steel was sent down to AHL San Diego on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Steel appeared in one game with the Ducks after his most recent call-up but now finds himself returning to the bus league. In 14 NHL games this season, the 21-year-old center has mustered just three points.
