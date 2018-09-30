Ducks' Sam Steel: Does it all on scoring play
Steel found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-0 road win over the Kings.
Steel intercepted a pass from Adrian Kempe at center ice and made quick work of brushing twine for his second goal of the preseason. Drafted 30th overall in 2016, the heady rookie known for his infectious attitude heads into the 2018-19 campaign with sky-high expectations.
