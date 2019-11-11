Play

Steel recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Steel set up Max Jones for a third-period goal. More impressively, Steel led all Ducks forward with 18:50 in the contest. The center has seven assists and 15 shots on goal in 14 games this year, while averaging 15:31 per game in a third-line role.

