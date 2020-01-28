Steel picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Steel has 16 points this season, and seven have come on the power play. The 21-year-old has added 56 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating through 44 games. A first-round pick from 2016, Steel should eventually be a fixture in the top-six, but his production this year is more of a non-physical middle-six forward, which isn't enough for most fantasy owners.