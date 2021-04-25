Steel scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Steel hadn't scored in four games since returning from a lower-body injury, but he put that drought to rest. He tallied at 2:00 of the third period to spoil Robin Lehner's shutout bid. The 23-year-old Steel has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 39 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 contest. Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) left Saturday's game early, so top-six minutes could be in Steel's future if Getzlaf can't suit up Monday versus the Kings.