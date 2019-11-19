Steel scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

It was the first goal in 18 games this season for the 21-year-old, who banged home a rebound on the doorstep to get the Ducks on the board in the third period. Anaheim's first-round pick in 2016, Steel flashed glimpses of his offensive potential as a rookie in 2018-19, scoring six times in 22 games. However, things have yet to click for him as a sophomore, with just the one goal and eight assists through 17 games.