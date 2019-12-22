Ducks' Sam Steel: Finds net in loss
Steel scored a goal on two shots and won 13 of 22 faceoffs (59.1 percent) in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
Steel got plenty of run Sunday, ranking second among Anaheim forwards in ice time (18:28), with half of it coming on special teams. He rewarded the Ducks with his third goal of the season midway through the first period, his first goal in his last 10 games. The 21-year-old has just 11 points in 32 games.
