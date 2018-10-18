Ducks' Sam Steel: Garners power-play assist
Steel generated a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over the Islanders.
Anaheim's first-round pick (2016, 30th overall) has a pair of power-play helpers representing his point total through his first seven games at the top level. Steel produced 123 goals and 215 assists over 258 games with WHL Regina between 2013-18, and it doesn't look like he's out of place despite bypassing the AHL entirely.
