Steel netted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Steel was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, as his play hasn't been up to expectation this year. He responded well, as he scored on his first shift of Monday's game, which counts as his first goal of the year. The 23-year-old center has been limited to four points, 14 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating in 15 outings this season.