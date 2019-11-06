Steel collected an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Steel has three helpers over his last two games. It appears the 21-year-old center is beginning to settle into his second-line role a bit better. He's got six assists in 13 games this year. Steel is still searching for his first goal, but it should come eventually -- the first-round pick from 2016 scored six times in 22 outings last year.