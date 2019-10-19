Play

Steel picked up an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

After injuries stalled the center in training camp and the early parts of the season, Steel is beginning to heat up with assists in his last two games. He's skating on a young line with Max Jones and Troy Terry, so don't expect a consistent stream of offense, but the three youngsters could find a few hot streaks this year.

