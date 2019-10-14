Ducks' Sam Steel: Lifted from IR
Steel (upper body) was activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Now that he's healthy, Steel is expected to draw into the top six for Monday's afternoon game against the Bruins. Many peg this as a breakout year for Steel after he registered 11 points in 22 games last season, so he'll look to stay healthy and stack the scoresheet starting with the Bruins' tough defensive squad.
