Ducks' Sam Steel: Logs goal and assist
Steel scored a goal and picked up an assist with three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
The 21-year-old finally found the net for the first time this season, deflecting an Erik Gudbranson point shot in the second period. It was the first goal in 12 games this season for Steel, who also assisted on Nick Ritchie's third-period goal. The 2016 first-rounder has five points this season and 16 in his first 34 games. Steel has high offensive upside but is clearly still in the development stage of his NHL career. If things do start to click, don't be afraid to pounce on the talented youngster.
