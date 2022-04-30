Steel produced an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Steel wasn't able to snap his 25-game goal drought before the end of the season, but he finished with two assists in his last three outings. The 24-year-old put up 20 points in a career-high 68 contests while adding 66 shots on net and a minus-17 rating. It's not too late for the first-round pick from 2016 to take a step forward, but the end of the runway is getting close. He doesn't have the physical or defensive profile of a reliable bottom-six forward, but he hasn't scored enough to join the top six regularly either. He'll be a non-factor in most redraft formats in 2022-23, and Steel's likely been passed over by younger prospects in dynasty as well.