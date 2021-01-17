Steel provided an assist and won 8 of 15 faceoffs in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Steel's linemate Maxime Comtois has three goals this year, and it's been Steel with assists on two of them. The 22-year-old Steel also got the first shift in overtime, but he lost the draw to winger Max Pacioretty, who scored seven seconds later. The rebuilding Ducks will have unlucky games like this one, but Steel is making an impact with a helper in each of the first two contests. As long as his line is successful, more playing time should open up.