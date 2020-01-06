Steel had a power-play helper and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Steel earned the primary helper on Adam Henrique's second tally of the game. The 21-year-old has started to pick up the pace a bit with a goal and three helpers in his last six games. For the year, Steel has 14 points, 46 shots and 12 PIM in 37 outings.