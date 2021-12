Steel recorded an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Steel set up Hampus Lindholm's first of two goals in the contest. With assists in three straight outings, Steel is making his case to stay in the lineup, though he was dropped to a fourth-line role with the return of Maxime Comtois (hand). Steel is at eight points, 23 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.