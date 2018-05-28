Ducks' Sam Steel: Named Memorial Cup MVP
Steel was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Memorial Cup on Sunday.
Steel and his Regina Pats fell 3-0 to Acadie-Bathurst in the championship game on Sunday, but that didn't stop the 30th overall pick in the 2016 draft from taking home some hardware. With 13 points in just five games in the tournament, Steel was well deserving of the honor. One of the best players in all junior hockey over the past few seasons, Steel stands a great chance of opening the 2018-19 season in Anaheim.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...