Steel was named Most Valuable Player of the 2018 Memorial Cup on Sunday.

Steel and his Regina Pats fell 3-0 to Acadie-Bathurst in the championship game on Sunday, but that didn't stop the 30th overall pick in the 2016 draft from taking home some hardware. With 13 points in just five games in the tournament, Steel was well deserving of the honor. One of the best players in all junior hockey over the past few seasons, Steel stands a great chance of opening the 2018-19 season in Anaheim.