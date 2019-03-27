Steel summoned hats with three goals in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Steel entered the night with one tally in his career, but quickly changed that with the three lamp lighters. Steel finished his hat trick on a penalty shot late in the second period to give the Ducks a 3-2 lead. He's still at a modest eight points in 18 games, having shuffled between Anaheim and AHL San Diego throughout the year. The first-round pick from 2016 could be a name to watch in the next couple of years.