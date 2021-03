Steel scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Steel responded just 19 seconds after Anze Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-0 lead. The Ducks didn't strike again after Steel's tally. The 23-year-old center has three goals, six assists, 21 shots on net and 27 hits through 26 games, but he played only 9:54 in Wednesday's game. He'd need to be producing more and in a top-six role to be considered in most fantasy formats.