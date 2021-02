Steel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Steel got the Ducks on the board at the 12-minute mark of the second period. The center has scored in consecutive games since he was a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old has five points, 16 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-2 rating in 16 appearances. Steel will continue to get looks in the middle-six, but his lack of offense so far makes him less attractive in the fantasy game.