Steel scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Steel tallied at 2:23 of the second period, and the Ducks never trailed in the game. The 23-year-old center hasn't taken a step forward on offense this year -- he has just four goals and 10 points in 30 appearances. He's mostly seen bottom-six usage in recent game, so Steel doesn't make for a reliable fantasy option.