Steel notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Steel won a faceoff back to Rickard Rakell, who struck for the opening tally at 5:10 of the first period. Steel was expected to be a rotational option with the Ducks using seven defensemen Saturday, but he still saw 13:19 of ice time after Max Jones left the contest with an upper-body injury. Steel has eight points, 20 shots on net and 26 hits through 24 appearances, but it appears a resurgent Adam Henrique has reclaimed the second-line center job.