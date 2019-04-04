Ducks' Sam Steel: Pots opening goal
Steel tallied a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
The center is up to five goals and five assists over 21 games this season, with four of the tallies and two of the helpers coming in his last five appearances. A first-round pick from 2016, Steel may be worth a stash in deeper dynasty formats.
