Steel scored in overtime to give the Ducks a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

The 21-year-old snapped his fourth goal of the season over James Reimer's shoulder after a stretch pass from Jakob Silfverberg put him in the clear 96 seconds into the extra period. Steel hadn't found the scoresheet in five straight games coming into Friday, but he does have two goals and five points in his last 12 contests -- a modest improvement on his season-long pace of 15 points in 43 games.