Ducks' Sam Steel: Pots sixth goal
Steel scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Steel converted on a Ryan Getzlaf set-up at 12:48 of the second period, right at the end of a Ducks power play. It's been a somewhat tough first full NHL season for Steel -- his six goals in 61 games equals his output from just 22 contests last year. The 22-year-old center is at 22 points, 80 shots and a minus-12 rating.
