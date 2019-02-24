Steel was recalled from AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Steel has been lighting up the AHL in 2018-19, racking up 32 points in 43 games in what is his first season of professional hockey. The 21-year-old began the year with the Ducks, posting three points back in October. Steel could draw into the lineup Saturday with Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) no sure thing to play.

