Ducks' Sam Steel: Promoted to top level
Steel was recalled from AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Steel has been lighting up the AHL in 2018-19, racking up 32 points in 43 games in what is his first season of professional hockey. The 21-year-old began the year with the Ducks, posting three points back in October. Steel could draw into the lineup Saturday with Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) no sure thing to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...