Steel (lower body) could be activated off non-roster injured reserve ahead of Thursday's Opening Night clash with Arizona, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Steel was sidelined by his lower-body issue during training camp, but appears to be nearing a return. The youngster saw action in 22 games last year, in which he recorded six goals, five helpers and 33 shots while averaging 14:58 of ice time. If Steel is activated for Thursday's game, it would likely come at the expense of Derek Grant or Nicolas Deslauriers.