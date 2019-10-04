Steel (upper body) missed practice Friday, putting his availability for Saturday's game versus the Sharks in doubt, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Steel battled with a lower-body injury throughout training camp, returning just in time for the season-opener Thursday. The new ailment, described as a "mid-body" injury isn't considered serious, but Steel may need to sit out a game or two anyway. Coach Dallas Eakins may bump Derek Grant up to the second line if Steel is unavailable.