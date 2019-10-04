Ducks' Sam Steel: Questionable versus Sharks
Steel (upper body) missed practice Friday, putting his availability for Saturday's game versus the Sharks in doubt, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Steel battled with a lower-body injury throughout training camp, returning just in time for the season-opener Thursday. The new ailment, described as a "mid-body" injury isn't considered serious, but Steel may need to sit out a game or two anyway. Coach Dallas Eakins may bump Derek Grant up to the second line if Steel is unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.