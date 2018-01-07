Ducks' Sam Steel: Racks up nine points at World Juniors
Steel accrued four goals and nine points at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Steel is having a down year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with just 14 goals, 35 points and a plus-7 rating through 27 games. These are respectable numbers, but it doesn't touch the 50 goals, 131 points and plus-49 rating he posted last campaign. The Ducks are likely waiting for the 19-year-old to bulk up a bit before giving him the NHL call, as he stands at just 6-foot, 180 pounds.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...