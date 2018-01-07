Steel accrued four goals and nine points at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Steel is having a down year in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with just 14 goals, 35 points and a plus-7 rating through 27 games. These are respectable numbers, but it doesn't touch the 50 goals, 131 points and plus-49 rating he posted last campaign. The Ducks are likely waiting for the 19-year-old to bulk up a bit before giving him the NHL call, as he stands at just 6-foot, 180 pounds.