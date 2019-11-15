Steel produced an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Steel had the secondary helper on a Max Jones goal in the third period as the Ducks made a late attempt at a comeback. Steel's been playing the provider role well recently with five assists in his last five contests. In 2019-20, the 21-year-old has eight helpers and 17 shots on goal through 16 games while still searching for his first tally.