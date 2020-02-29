Ducks' Sam Steel: Records power-play assist
Steel notched a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Steel set up Ryan Getzlaf's second-period tally. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the 22-year-old center, who now has 21 points and 77 shots through 59 contests. Eight of his points have come with a man advantage.
