Steel posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Steel set up Josh Mahura for the Ducks' second goal of the game. Steel worked with Trevor Zegras and Jakob Silfverberg on the second line. Steel and Zegras are two of the Ducks' top prospects, so getting them to develop some chemistry while also drawing easier assignments is likely a priority in 2020-21. The 23-year-old Steel has six points, 19 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating in 19 appearances.