Ducks' Sam Steel: Scores in shootout loss
Steel scored a goal on two shots and won 10 of 13 faceoffs in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
Steel knocked home a rebound midway through the second period to tie the game 2-2. It was only Steel's second goal of the season, but both have come in the last six games. The 2016 first-round pick has shown periodic flashes of offensive potential at the NHL level, but it hasn't yet translated into consistent production. The 21-year-old has 10 points in 22 games this season and 21 points in his first 44 NHL games.
