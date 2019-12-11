Ducks' Sam Steel: Scratched against Wild
Steel won't suit up in Tuesday's matchup against the Wild, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Steel has been in a bit of a slump lately with just one goal and 11 shots on net over the last eight games, so the Ducks hope he can reset from a night in the press box. The 21-year-old will be replaced by Sam Carrick on the second line.
