Ducks' Sam Steel: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Ducks assigned Steel to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.
Steel has gone scoreless while posting a minus-3 rating over the past four games, so the Ducks are evidently hoping a trip to the bus league will help him regain his scoring touch. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be back with the big club before long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.