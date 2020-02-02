Ducks' Sam Steel: Sets up opening goal
Steel produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kings.
Steel provided a perfect feed to Max Jones for the goal at 5:43 of the first period. With three points in his last five games, Steel is modestly starting to heat up. The 21-year-old is at 17 points, 59 shots and a minus-9 rating through 47 appearances this season.
