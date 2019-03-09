Ducks' Sam Steel: Shifts to minors
The Ducks assigned Steel to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Steel will head back to bus league with winger Kevin Roy, signalling that Devin Shore (lower body) is likely ready for action. The 21-year-old posted an assist and three shots on goal in two games during this recall.
