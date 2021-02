The Ducks placed Steel on the taxi squad Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

This comes as quite a surprise, especially considering Steel had played all 14 games for the Ducks to this point. The 23-year-old hasn't been too effective this season, collecting just three assists and 11 shots to this point. He was replaced by Max Jones on the active roster and in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Vegas.