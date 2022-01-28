Steel produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Steel set Sam Carrick loose on a partial breakaway for the opening tally 8:14 into the first period. With a goal and three assists in his last four games, Steel is on a small surge of offense. The 23-year-old has done more with less playing time, filling a third-line role in recent contests. He's at 13 points, 43 shots on net and 10 PIM in 38 contests overall, filling in around the lineup as necessary due to injuries. With the Ducks enjoying good health among their forwards, Steel will probably remain in the bottom six in the near term.