The Ducks placed Steel (lower body) on the non-roster injured reserve list Tuesday.

Steel has been dealing with a lower-body injury for much of training camp, and has been unable to skate in any capacity. As evidenced by this news, it's likely that he'll miss at least the first week of the season, and possibly longer. With Steel sidelined, Derek Grant is expected to get a shot as the team's fourth-line center.

