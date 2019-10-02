Ducks' Sam Steel: Starting season on IR-NR
The Ducks placed Steel (lower body) on the non-roster injured reserve list Tuesday.
Steel has been dealing with a lower-body injury for much of training camp, and has been unable to skate in any capacity. As evidenced by this news, it's likely that he'll miss at least the first week of the season, and possibly longer. With Steel sidelined, Derek Grant is expected to get a shot as the team's fourth-line center.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.