Ducks' Sam Steel: Strikes for shorthanded goal
Steel potted a shorthanded tally in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
It's the first shorthanded point of the 21-year-old center's career. Steel finished the season with six goals and 11 points in 22 games. The first-round pick from 2016 will likely challenge for a full-time roster spot in training camp next season.
