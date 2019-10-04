Steel (lower body) managed one shot on goal and won only two of his 10 faceoffs in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Steel is poised for his first full NHL campaign, but the first game was a forgettable effort. Steel had 41 points in 53 games with AHL San Diego last year, and added 11 points in 22 NHL contests. The first-round pick from 2016 will be given every chance possible to seize control of the second-line center job.