Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Adds helper in win over Bruins
Vatanen recorded an assist, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 20:37 of ice time during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Boston.
The FInnish defenseman now has a goal and three points through his past four games and appears to be rounding into form after missing nine contests to start the season with a shoulder injury. Vatanen is a serviceable option in the majority of fantasy settings, but expectations should probably remain in check. His offensive numbers declined steeply in 2016-17, and Anaheim's missing multiple key cogs due to injury.
