Ducks' Sami Vatanen: Not slated to play Sunday
Vatanen did not participate in warmups prior to Sunday's contest against the Hurricanes, indicating that he won't draw into the lineup, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Stephens clarifies that Vatanen is indeed healthy, so it would appear that the team is just easing him back into the lineup after his return from injury. Korbinian Holzer will draw into the lineup in Vatanen's place Sunday.
