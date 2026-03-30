Pastujov scored twice in AHL San Diego's 5-3 loss to Abbotsford on Sunday.

Pastujov crossed the 50-point mark for the first time in his three AHL campaigns. He's up to 18 goals, 51 points, 220 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 64 appearances. That level of offense is encouraging for the 22-year-old forward, but it could be tough for him to earn a call-up to the Ducks given the team's ascension to playoff contender.