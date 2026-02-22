Pastujov scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Pastujov has three goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak. He hasn't matched his pace from his 45-point effort in 43 regular-season appearances last year, but he still has 12 goals and 37 points in 48 contests this season. The 22-year-old forward is in his third AHL campaign and continues to await his first NHL call-up.