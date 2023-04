Harrington scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Harrington put the Ducks ahead with a goal at 12:56 of the second period, but that's where their offense ended. The defenseman snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally, which was his fourth of the season. Three of those have come with the Ducks after he started the season in San Jose. Overall, he's at 11 points, 33 shots on net, 51 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 44 appearances.